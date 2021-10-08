Pokémon TCG Releases Celebrations 25th Anniversary Set

The wait is over! Today, Friday, October 8th, 2021, Pokémon TCG releases its 25th Anniversary set, Celebrations. This all-holo set comes in booster packs with four cards that are only available through special Celebrations-branded products. The set will not be available through booster packs and booster boxes like a main Sword & Shield-branded expansion. The set itself has 25 cards as well as a subset of reprints which also has 25 cards.

Here is how the Pokémon TCG describes the landmark release of Celebrations:

CELEBRATE 25 YEARS OF THE POKÉMON TCG Check out the latest Pokémon TCG expansion playing off 25 years of nostalgia with fierce Pokémon, stunning art, and evolving strategies. Every Pokémon TCG expansion is unique, but the Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Collection takes extraordinary to another level. Featuring a Classic Collection in addition to other exciting cards, this expansion features a celebratory parade of cards you won't find anywhere else. Celebrate 25 years of Pokémon with a collection that highlights some of the game's most memorable moments and Pokémon.

Now, if you've been following my coverage of Celebrations (you can see every piece I've done on the set by clicking right here), you'll know that I posted product openings yesterday, showing off some of the boxes and the cards within. One thing that I want to stress here: don't let what you've seen online about this set shape your opinion on Celebrations. There is very little that a flat image can do to show you what these cards are like. The Classic Collection is a reprint subset in Celebrations that includes cards from Base Set all the way to the Sun & Moon era and, to be frank, I was initially more excited about the main set. I remain most excited about the main set's Shiny Mew Gold card above all else. However, it was opening and seeing these cards in person that really pulled me in. The Classic Collection reprints have been said to use the McDonald's foil pattern and it is similar, but it's more in-line to me with the smattering of sparkles we saw in the Legendary Treasures Radiant Collection cards, which is less intrusive on the actual artwork than the McDonald's pattern. The main thing, though, is the texture of the cards. The cards are textured all over like Full Arts, with fine patterns that form different shapes on the card to accentuate the art. This is truly a new way to see these classic cards and I'm excited to continue opening more Celebrations products to show you how fun this set is.

Good luck on your hunt, collectors!