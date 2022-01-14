Pokémon TCG Releases First Japanese Set Of 2022: Star Birth

Today is the day, Charizard fans. Japan's branch of the Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022 today with the largely Sinnon-themed Star Birth. Star Birth, which will draw many eyes with its inclusion of multiple cards featuring the hobby's most popular species Charizard, also debuts the VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs essentially replace VMAXs, and are textured cards that are rarer than Pokémon-V and less rare than Full Arts. This style of cards debuts with four offerings Charizard, Shaymin, Arceus, and Whimsicott in the main set as well as Secret Rare variants of these cards. Let's get into the details of what exactly you can get in a pack of Star Birth.

Here's what we can currently confirm about the newly released Star Birth:

The set, the first major release of the year, will partly be the basis for the next English-language Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars which will be released in February 2022.

Star Birth includes five Charizard cards including Charizard V, Charizard VSTAR, Charizard V Full Art, Charizard V Alternate Art, and Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare. The latter two are expected to be the chase cards of the set.

The rumors were wrong! Rainbow Rares continue and will use the VSTAR mechanic. The set includes Rainbow Rares for all four VSTARs as well as four Trainers including Kindler, Cynthia's Ambition, Cheren's Care, and Rosen's Backup, all of which also get Full Arts.

Arceus VSTAR is the one Gold Pokémon in the set. It is not the Shiny version of Arceus but the standard.

Alternate Art Vs include Charizard, Lumineon, Honchkrow, and Arceus. There are no Alternate Art VSTARs.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG news daily right here at Bleeding Cool! You can follow our Star Birth coverage using our official tag for the set and our Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars coverage using this tag for the set.