Pokémon TCG Releases Full Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign Set List
The Pokémon TCG has released the full setlist of their upcoming expansion, Chilling Reign. Read about all of the collectible Ultra Rares, Full Arts, and Secret Rares here.
Ultra Rares in Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign include:
- 7/198: Celebi V
- 8/198: Celebi VMAX
- 20/198: Blaziken V
- 21/198: Blaziken VMAX
- 25/198: Volcanion V
- 45/198: Ice Rider Calyrex V
- 46/198: Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX
- 53/198: Zeraora V
- 58/198: Galarian Articuno V
- 74/198: Shadow Rider Calyrex V
- 75/198: Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX
- 80/198: Galarian Zapdos V
- 89/198: Sandaconda V
- 90/198: Sandaconda VMAX
- 97/198: Galarian Moltres V
- 99/198: Galarian Slowking V
- 100/198: Galarian Slowking VMAX
- 104/198: Liepard V
- 112/198: Metagross V
- 113/198: Metagross VMAX
- 119/198: Blissey V
- 124/198: Tornadus V
- 125/198: Tornadus VMAX
Full Arts in Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign include:
- 160/198: Celebi V
- 161/198: Blaziken V
- 162/198: Volcanion V
- 163/198: Ice Rider Calyrex V
- 164/198: Ice Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art
- 165/198: Zeraora V
- 166/198: Zeraora V Alternate Art
- 167/198: Galarian Rapidash V
- 168/198: Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art
- 169/198: Galarian Articuno V
- 170/198: Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art
- 171/198: Shadow Rider Calyrex V
- 172/198: Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art
- 173/198: Galarian Zapdos V
- 174/198: Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art
- 175/198: Sandaconda V
- 176/198: Galarian Moltres V
- 177/198: Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art
- 178/198: Galarian Slowking V
- 179/198: Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art
- 180/198: Liepard V
- 181/198: Metagross V
- 182/198: Blissey V
- 183/198: Blissey V Alternate Art
- 184/198: Tornadus V
- 185/198: Tornadus V Alternate Art
- 186/198: Agatha
- 187/198: Avery
- 188/198: Brawly
- 189/198: Caitlin
- 190/198: Doctor
- 191/198: Flannery
- 192/198: Honey
- 193/198: Karen's Conviction
- 194/198: Klara
- 195/198: Melony
- 196/198: Peonia
- 197/198: Peony
- 198/198: Siebold
In addition to the Ultra Rares and Full Arts, there will be a larger amount of Secret Rares in this Pokémon TCG set than any other Sword & Shield-era offering thus far.
Secret Rares in Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign include:
- 199/198: Celebi VMAX Rainbow Rare
- 200/198: Blaziken VMAX Rainbow Rare
- 201/198: Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art
- 202/198: Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Rainbow Rare
- 203/198: Ice Rider Calyrex VMAS Alternate Art
- 204/198: Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Rainbow Rare
- 205/198: Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art
- 206/198: Sandaconda VMAX Rainbow Rare
- 207/198: Galarian Slowking VMAX Rainbow Rare
- 208/198: Metagross VMAX Rainbow Rare
- 209/198: Tornadus VMAX Rainbow Rare
- 210/198: Agatha Rainbow Rare
- 211/198: Avery Rainbow Rare
- 212/198: Brawly Rainbow Rare
- 213/198: Caitlin Rainbow Rare
- 214/198: Doctor Rainbow Rare
- 215/198: Flannery Rainbow Rare
- 216/198: Karen's Conviction Rainbow Rare
- 217/198: Klara Rainbow Rare
- 218/198: Melony Rainbow Rare
- 219/198: Peonia Rainbow Rare
- 220/198: Peony Rainbow Rare
- 221/198: Siebold Rainbow Rare
- 222/198: Electrode Gold Shiny
- 223/198: Bronzong Gold Shiny
- 224/198: Snorlax Gold Shiny
- 225/198: Echoing Horn Gold
- 226/198: Fan of Waves Gold
- 227/198: Fog Crystal Gold
- 228/198: Rugged Hemet Gold
- 229/198: Urn of Vitality Gold
- 230/198: Welcoming Lantern Gold
- 231/198: Water Energy Gold
- 232/198: Psychic Energy Gold
- 233/198: Fighting Energy Gold
Prerelease events of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign begin tomorrow, which will mark the release of Build & Battle Boxes at participating tournament stores. Start cracking packs ahead of the June 18th release date tomorrow, and best of luck!