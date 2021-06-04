Pokémon TCG Releases Full Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign Set List

The Pokémon TCG has released the full setlist of their upcoming expansion, Chilling Reign. Read about all of the collectible Ultra Rares, Full Arts, and Secret Rares here.

Ultra Rares in Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign include:

7/198: Celebi V

8/198: Celebi VMAX

20/198: Blaziken V

21/198: Blaziken VMAX

25/198: Volcanion V

45/198: Ice Rider Calyrex V

46/198: Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX

53/198: Zeraora V

58/198: Galarian Articuno V

74/198: Shadow Rider Calyrex V

75/198: Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX

80/198: Galarian Zapdos V

89/198: Sandaconda V

90/198: Sandaconda VMAX

97/198: Galarian Moltres V

99/198: Galarian Slowking V

100/198: Galarian Slowking VMAX

104/198: Liepard V

112/198: Metagross V

113/198: Metagross VMAX

119/198: Blissey V

124/198: Tornadus V

125/198: Tornadus VMAX

Full Arts in Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign include:

160/198: Celebi V

161/198: Blaziken V

162/198: Volcanion V

163/198: Ice Rider Calyrex V

164/198: Ice Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art

165/198: Zeraora V

166/198: Zeraora V Alternate Art

167/198: Galarian Rapidash V

168/198: Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art

169/198: Galarian Articuno V

170/198: Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art

171/198: Shadow Rider Calyrex V

172/198: Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art

173/198: Galarian Zapdos V

174/198: Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art

175/198: Sandaconda V

176/198: Galarian Moltres V

177/198: Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art

178/198: Galarian Slowking V

179/198: Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art

180/198: Liepard V

181/198: Metagross V

182/198: Blissey V

183/198: Blissey V Alternate Art

184/198: Tornadus V

185/198: Tornadus V Alternate Art

186/198: Agatha

187/198: Avery

188/198: Brawly

189/198: Caitlin

190/198: Doctor

191/198: Flannery

192/198: Honey

193/198: Karen's Conviction

194/198: Klara

195/198: Melony

196/198: Peonia

197/198: Peony

198/198: Siebold

In addition to the Ultra Rares and Full Arts, there will be a larger amount of Secret Rares in this Pokémon TCG set than any other Sword & Shield-era offering thus far.

Secret Rares in Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign include:

199/198: Celebi VMAX Rainbow Rare

200/198: Blaziken VMAX Rainbow Rare

201/198: Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art

202/198: Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Rainbow Rare

203/198: Ice Rider Calyrex VMAS Alternate Art

204/198: Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Rainbow Rare

205/198: Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art

206/198: Sandaconda VMAX Rainbow Rare

207/198: Galarian Slowking VMAX Rainbow Rare

208/198: Metagross VMAX Rainbow Rare

209/198: Tornadus VMAX Rainbow Rare

210/198: Agatha Rainbow Rare

211/198: Avery Rainbow Rare

212/198: Brawly Rainbow Rare

213/198: Caitlin Rainbow Rare

214/198: Doctor Rainbow Rare

215/198: Flannery Rainbow Rare

216/198: Karen's Conviction Rainbow Rare

217/198: Klara Rainbow Rare

218/198: Melony Rainbow Rare

219/198: Peonia Rainbow Rare

220/198: Peony Rainbow Rare

221/198: Siebold Rainbow Rare

222/198: Electrode Gold Shiny

223/198: Bronzong Gold Shiny

224/198: Snorlax Gold Shiny

225/198: Echoing Horn Gold

226/198: Fan of Waves Gold

227/198: Fog Crystal Gold

228/198: Rugged Hemet Gold

229/198: Urn of Vitality Gold

230/198: Welcoming Lantern Gold

231/198: Water Energy Gold

232/198: Psychic Energy Gold

233/198: Fighting Energy Gold

Prerelease events of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign begin tomorrow, which will mark the release of Build & Battle Boxes at participating tournament stores. Start cracking packs ahead of the June 18th release date tomorrow, and best of luck!