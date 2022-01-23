Pokémon TCG Reveals Brilliant Stars Pre-Release Promos

It's almost that time again! A new Pokémon TCG set is on the way with Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, an Arceus and Charizard-themed set that will be released on February 25th, 2022. However, ahead of that release, collectors and players alike will be able to get a taste of this set, which introduces the new VSTAR mechanic, during the pre-release weekend. Now that the promo cards coming out on prerelease weekend have been revealed, let's get into the details to get Pokémon TCG fans prepped.

When is it: February 12th kicks off pre-release weekend.

February 12th kicks off pre-release weekend. What is it: This is when hobby shops can begin selling Build & Battle Boxes for Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Build & Battle Boxes include four packs of the new set, one of four Black Star Promos stamped with the set's logo, and a special "Evolution Pack" which is designed to help players build a deck. Most shops will sell to players and collectors alike, but some shops holding unofficial events will prioritize players who have signed up for competitive gameplay. Some shops will also include bonus packs of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars taken from a booster box, but this is not a guarantee. Shops are not permitted to sell booster boxes during pre-release weekend.

This is when hobby shops can begin selling Build & Battle Boxes for Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Build & Battle Boxes include four packs of the new set, one of four Black Star Promos stamped with the set's logo, and a special "Evolution Pack" which is designed to help players build a deck. Most shops will sell to players and collectors alike, but some shops holding unofficial events will prioritize players who have signed up for competitive gameplay. Some shops will also include bonus packs of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars taken from a booster box, but this is not a guarantee. Shops are not permitted to sell booster boxes during pre-release weekend. What are the promos: The Black Star Promos that can be found in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Build & Battle boxes include Moltres, Lucario, Liepard, and Bibarel.

The Black Star Promos that can be found in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Build & Battle boxes include Moltres, Lucario, Liepard, and Bibarel. When can booster boxes be sold?: This question is a bit complex, as it depends which store we're talking about. Tournament-official PLAY stores can begin selling Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars booster boxes and separate packs on the Monday of release week, which would be February 21st, 2022. Hobby shops without that official stamp and big-box retailers will begin selling packs and other Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars products starting on February 25th, 2022, the wide release date.