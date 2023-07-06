Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: alakazam, Arbok, pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Alakazam & Arbok

Alakazam & Arbok both get Full Art ex cards in Pokémon TCG Japan's Pokémon Card 151, which will be adapted to Scarlet & Violet - 151.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable because it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set was released on June 16th in Japan. It has now been confirmed that this set will be the source of the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, titled Scarlet & Violet – 151. Today, let's take a look at look at some more Full Arts from this set.

Arbok and Alakazam get Full Art ex cards in Pokémon Card 151. The Arbok ex Full Art is illustrated by Eske Yoshinob and the Alakazam ex Full Art is drawn by PLANETA Tsuji. Yoshinob has been contributing to the hobby since the Black & White era special set Dragon Vault and is known for Ultra Rares. Recent standouts include Mimikyu V from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, Boltund V Full Art from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, and Shiny Bronzong Gold Secret Rare from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. PLANETA Tsuji is a newer contributor with credits starting in Sun & Moon – Unified Minds. You might recognize their work from the Ampharos ex SV Black Star Promo Card or the Shiny Crobat VMAX SWSH Black Star Promo card.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG on Bleeding Cool.

