Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Charmander

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the special set of this year for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell. Today, we take a look at another card from the set. This one features the original Fire-type Starter, Charmander.

Does this card look at all familiar? Well, if it doesn't, seeing more cards from the set may put things in perspective. Multiple cards from Pokémon Card 151, including this Charmander continue the scene of their original Base Set card. This illustration comes from GIDORA.

GIDORA was first credited in the Pokémon TCG in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars where they drew the Boltund V Character Super Rare. Other notable GIDORA cards include Charizard Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin and Raihan Special Art Rare from Crown Zenith.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include