Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: machoke, pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG

Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Machoke Illustration

Pokémon TCG Japan has released Pokémon Card 151, which dedicates an Illustration Rare to Machoke, who has a new moving business.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable because it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set was released on June 16th in Japan. It has now been confirmed that this set will be the source of the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, titled Scarlet & Violet – 151. Today, let's take a look at look at another Illustration Rare from this set.

The Pokémon choices for these Illustration Rares must be appreciated! I would've expected a Machamp Illustration Rare or perhaps a Machop, but instead, the rarely spotlighted middle evolution of Machoke gets this major feature. This adorable card by artist Tetsu Kayama shows Machoke running a moving service, helping a family move into a new house. I love the little details on the side as a Meowth watches from the roof of the neighbor's house and a pair of Pidgey perch in a nearby tree. This is Kayama's debut card, and this style is quite unique. I hope we see more from this artist in the future.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!