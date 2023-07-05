Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: ninetails, pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards, Wigglytuff

Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Ninetails & Wigglytuff

This new Japanese Pokémon TCG set that gives Wigglytuff its first-ever Secret Rare is the source material for Scarlet & Violet - 151.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set was released on June 16th in Japan. It has now been confirmed that this set will be the source of the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, titled Scarlet & Violet – 151. Today, let's take a look at look at two more Full Arts from this set.

First, we have a Ninetails ex Full Art from artist PLANETA Tsuji. I like this card, and generally, I don't get too picky when spotlighting artwork, but I do wish that Ninetails looked more sleek here. This sort of block depiction of Ninetails ends up looking more dog-like than fox-like, which puts it below the last time we saw a Ninetails Full Art, which was an excellent entry in Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash.

Saki Hayashiro's Wigglytuff ex Full Art is far more on-design. Believe it or not, this is the first Wigglytuff Secret Rare.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG on Bleeding Cool.

