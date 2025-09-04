Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: marvel, spider-man

Exclusive: Three More Magic: The Gathering Spider-Man Cards Revealed

Wizards of the Coast provided Bleeding Cool with three exclusive Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man cards to reveal today

Wizards of the Coast has provided us with three new cards from the upcoming Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man set, coming out later this month. As you've probably seen on multiple websites at this point, the team is rolling out new cards for people to check out, as this is one of the most anticipated sets to come out of their Universes Beyond lineup. Which feels like it's the case with almost every set from this line, but hey, they know how to tap into fandom, and they've hit the sweet spot with this new Marvel set that has taken people by storm. As we saw for ourselves at PAX West 2025 this past weekend, as people were lined up at the MTG booth for hours just to get a Welcome Deck for the set, and that's saying something considering the booth was sandwiched between two massive Nintendo demo areas. But enough preamble, let's look at the cards we got to show off.

First up, we have an Instant card called "Secret Identity" that can be an amazing go-to for those who either need to nerf a hero real quick or, let's be real, you're going to use the Reveal spell on this and give yourself an instant hero that can fly. Love the artwork on this from RK Post, with the mask ripped in half symbolically.

Next up, we go to Earth-982 for Spider-Girl, who gets her own hero card, but we're a little sad it's only a 2/2 as she's one of the more interesting characters from the Spiderverse before it became the massive entity it's known to be today. The card is pretty simplistic as you get a hero, which you can build off of with the way many of the support cards in the set are designed to work, with the bonus of leaving behind a human token if she leaves play.

The final card isn't a true hero, even though they have her marked down as one. We're getting Silver Sable added to the mix, which is a hell of a reference to put in this set. But we shouldn't be surprised, considering many of the cards we have seen from others and WotC themselves. The card is interesting because it will force you to build a deck a certain way to best utilize her, as lifelink can come in pretty handy to gain health. But it's not for the player, it's specifically for a modified hero. Good thing that +1/+1 counter is technically a modifier!

So there you have it, our three exclusives for this set. Enjoy checking out these and more cards on the way, building up to the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man release on September 26, 2025.

