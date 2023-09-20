Posted in: Games, streaming, Tabletop, TV | Tagged: Dimension 20, dropout

Dimension 20 Announces Season 20: Burrow's End

Dropout has a new season of Dimension 20 on the way, as they revealed the setting and cast for Season 20: Burrow's End.

Comedy streaming service Dropout revealed the latest season for Dimension 20 is on the way, as they showed off more of Season 20: Burrow's End. For the third time, Aabria Iyengar will be the Game Master, having already hosted two popular seasons with Misfits & Magic and last year's A Court of Fey & Flowers. The series goes back to the lands of magic as you head into the Blue Forest and meet The Family as they prepare for new dangers on the way to their home. You can read more about the seasons nd the participants below, as the first episode will air on October 4 on Dropout, followed by a free airing of the first episode on YouTube on October 11.

"In this new season of the genre-hopping anthology series, Dimension 20 invites viewers to the Blue Forest, where a family of stoats resides. The family – matriarch Ava, adult sisters Tula and Viola, Viola's husband Thorn Vale, and Tula's children Jaysohn and Lila – have found a peaceful life for themselves in and around their warren. But dangers natural and unnatural approach, forcing each member of the family to re-evaluate their lives, the world around them, and what it means to survive in this dark, twisted, heartfelt story of sacrifice and love."

Brennan Lee Mulligan: The creator of Dimension 20 and frequent Game Master returns as a player, his 3rd time for Game Master Aabria Iyengar and 4th time for Dimension 20 overall. He plays Jaysohn and Lila's mother, Tula. Brennan is a writer, actor, and comedian who can also be found on the popular audio storytelling podcast, Worlds Beyond Number.

Isabella Roland: Isabella returns to the dome, having participated as a player in previous seasons, The Seven and Coffin Run. She plays Lila, Tula's daughter and Jaysohn's sister. Isabella is a writer, actor, and comedian who also stars as Carla in Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Siobhan Thompson: A core cast member of Dimension 20, returning from her first non-core cast season, Mentopolis. She plays Jaysohn, Tula's son and Lila's brother. Siobhan is an actress, writer, and comedian whose credits include Rick & Morty, Adam Ruins Everything, and Broad City.

Erika Ishii: Erika returns for their 5th season of Dimension 20, having previously been a player in Escape From the Bloodkeep, Misfits & Magic, The Seven, and Coffin Run. They play Ava, matriarch of the Stoat family, and mother to Tula and Viola. Erika can be found on the popular audio storytelling podcast, Worlds Beyond Number, as a voice actor in a number of video games, including Stray Gods, Apex Legends, and Halo Infinite.

Rashawn Nadine Scott: Rashawn makes her Dimension 20 debut after numerous appearances on other Dropout programs, like Game Changer, Play It By Ear, and Make Some Noise. She plays Viola, sister to Tula and wife to Thorn Vale. Rashawn is an actress, singer, and comedian who has been seen on Max's South Side and ABC's Abbott Elementary.

Jasper William Cartwright: Jasper makes his Dimension 20 debut after years of success on his TTRPG-focused podcast, 3 Black Halflings. Jasper plays Thorn Vale, leader of the Lukura and husband to Viola. Jasper is an actor and producer who has also been seen on Headgum's Not Another D&D Podcast.

