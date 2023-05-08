Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Onix Brings Kanto Vibes Onix brings major Kanto vibes in Pokémon TCG Japan's newly revealed card from the special set Pokémon Card 151 set for a June release.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell how Pokémon Card 151 will show up in the States. Today, let's take a look at the set's Onix card.

Onix was once one of the most recognizable Pokémon. During the Kanto era, when there were just 151 Pokémon and Ash ran with Misty and Brock in the anime, Onix was prominent. It was Brock's signature Pokémon and was fearsome, even though its actual power wasn't much to behold. This Onix card is illustrated by Shin Nagasawa, who has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since 2009's Platinum – Supreme Victors. Nagasawa has been heavily active during the current Scarlet & Violet era, drawing new species including Glimmora, Nymble, Paldean Tauros, Toedscool, Wiglett, Cetoddle, and more.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet-era cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.