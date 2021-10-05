Pokémon TCG Sealed "Blackout" Deck Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals with auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectible items, has put a rare, sealed copy of the "Blackout" preconstructed deck from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! This is one of the more sought-after precons in that it contains many Pokémon cards relevant to the fan-organized '99-'00 format, namely for the "Haymaker" deck archetype. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, October 5th, to place a bid on this sealed Pokémon TCG deck.

According to fanmade Pokémon franchise encyclopedia Bulbapedia, the Haymaker deck archetype, as used most frequently in the years of 1999-2000 (and thus the '99-'00 format), contains various cards that are readily found in the Blackout precon. Notably, Hitmonchan, Super Energy Retrieval, and various other Trainer cards can be found in this preconstructed deck and are also cornerstones of the archetypal Haymaker deck. If you are seeking to make a Haymaker deck, this is a good acquisition if you can't easily manage to find singles from the deck on their own, as it provides a fair few of the more important cards for the archetype within it. What's more, the cards can be presumed to be Gem Mint as they're from inside the sealed product, regardless of the overall condition of the packaging.

If you are looking to place a bid on this wonderful preconstructed Pokémon TCG deck for use as a player in the '99-'00b format or simply as a collector, please kindly remember that you have until Tuesday, October 5th to do so. You can find the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!