Pokémon TCG Sealed Zap! Theme Deck Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals primarily in auction listing pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectible items of a similar nature, has put a rare, sealed copy of the Zap! theme deck from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! Featuring the likenesses of Mewtwo and Pikachu, both illustrated by Ken Sugimori, this theme deck is a highly sought-after one in that the copy of Mewtwo within it is presumed to be in at least Mint condition since the box itself is still sealed and in a great condition itself. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, November 9th, to place a bid on this gem from the Pokémon TCG.

Interestingly, a minor detail that you may have missed from the packaging for this theme deck is that on the back, in the description for the deck, the word "Lightning" is misspelled as "Lightening." You can check that out below. Furthermore, according to the deck's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Is your dream to be the very best there ever was, but you don't have a deck? If not, then here's the lot for you! A sealed Zap! Theme Deck. This deck comes with a combination of psychic and lightning-type Pokémon that are sure to Zap! your competition away. The deck includes 60 cards, 1 Pokémon coin, 10 damage counters, and 1 rule book everything you need to start on your journey! Each of these decks guaranteed to have a base set holographic card inside. The box has lightly blunted corners and the wrapping is intact. The overall condition is Excellent.

If you are interested in bidding on this electrifying theme deck from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly note that you will have until Tuesday, November 9th, to place a bid. You can find the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!