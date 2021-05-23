Pokémon TCG Sets Details For Marnie Premium Tournament Collection

I don't want to speak anything into existence here, but everyone is saying it, so I think the readers of Bleeding Cool deserve fair warning… this one might be difficult to get. The Pokémon TCG will release the Marnie Premium Tournament Collection in August 2021, which we'd previously covered. Now, though, we know what's going to actually be in the box, and this is a majorly premium product to say the least. Let's get into the details.

First up, the main offering here will of course be the Full Art Marnie card that was in Japan's Shiny Star V but not the English equivalent, Shining Fates. In Shiny Star V, the Marnie Full Art was on par with the worth of the most valuable card in the set: the Shiny Charizard VMAX. This alone is going to make this a highly sought-after product, as the English version of the Full Art Marnie will be a guaranteed Black Star Promo card in the box rather than something to search for by madly ripping packs. The box will also include:

Four foil promos.

Seven boosted packs. (Seven!)

A Marnie deck box.

A Marnie coin.

65 Marnie card sleeves.

Two condition markers.

Six damage counter dice.

Currently, we know that two of the four foil promos are the Full Art Marnie and then a Trainer card with the box's artwork on it, which shows Marnie and Morpeko smiling at each other.

This is set to release on August 6th, which will be seven weeks after the release of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign and three weeks before the next official expansion, Sword & Sheild – Evolving Skies. It'll likely have packs of the former in there, along with other expansions.

This is sure to be one of the most sought-after Pokémon TCG products of 2021, and that's saying a lot. It will retail for $39.99, so the best bet with Target not stocking products at the moment and Walmart constantly sold out to speak to local game shops that price products fairly about pre-ordering.