Pokémon TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Pinsir Cards

In honor of this week's second Secrets of the Jungle movie tie-in event in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Pinsir cards from the Pokémon TCG. One of the cards is something that old school collectors in particular will remember with fondness. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Pinsir picks in the comments below.

Jungle Pinsir: Remember these days? Man, oh man. I still remember cracking my first pack of Jungle the week that the Pokémon TCG first released this follow-up to Base Set in English. I pulled a Scyther. The excitement for this set to drop in English was intense and when it was finally out, the collecting frenzy seemed more intense than ever. This Kagemaru Himeno Pinsir showed the Pokémon in action at a time when most holographic cards were static images of Ken Sugimori 's stock art with a holographic background.

Remember these days? Man, oh man. I still remember cracking my first pack of Jungle the week that the Pokémon TCG first released this follow-up to Base Set in English. I pulled a Scyther. The excitement for this set to drop in English was intense and when it was finally out, the collecting frenzy seemed more intense than ever. This Pinsir showed the Pokémon in action at a time when most holographic cards were static images of 's stock art with a holographic background. EX Dragon Frontiers Pinsir Delta Species: Delta Species Pokémon showed Pokémon that were a different typing than normal. The Bug-type Pinsir would be roped into the Grass-types in the TCG but this EX Dragon Frontiers Pinsir by Yukiko Baba reimagines the Kanto classic as a Fighting-type. Delta Species are underrated with those gold, holographic borders and unique typings that allow for a super interesting switch-up.

Delta Species Pokémon showed Pokémon that were a different typing than normal. The Bug-type Pinsir would be roped into the Grass-types in the TCG but this EX Dragon Frontiers Pinsir by reimagines the Kanto classic as a Fighting-type. Delta Species are underrated with those gold, holographic borders and unique typings that allow for a super interesting switch-up. Pokémon VS Pinsir: Finally, this Kyoko Umemoto Pinsir appeared in Pokémon VS, a full Japanese expansion that never made it over to English. I mourn what could've been! For whatever reason, the English-language TCG never adapted this beautifully illustrated set, so the only way to get this gorgeous Pinsir card is through buying a single or a highly-priced booster pack from Japan.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for daily Pokémon TCG coverage including card spotlights, series dedicated to entire sets, breaking news, and even product openings and reviews.