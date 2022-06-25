Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: ETB Mewtwo

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. Some of the biggest hits in the set are Mewtwo VSTAR, Dragonite VSTAR, and two Alternate Arts. It will include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, let's take at what will be one of the most recognizable cards associated with the set.

It's Mewtwo V Full Art. This card is a Secret Rare in the Japanese version of the set, but English-language collectors will have an easier time obtaining this beautiful pink and purple card. This will actually be the guaranteed promo card included in Pokémon GO Elite Trainer Boxes. Because of that, it will not be part of the numbered English-language set but will rather be a SWSH Black Star Promo.

It is only special sets like this that get a special promo card in Elite Trainer Boxes. Main series sets which have the Sword & Shield block title as part of the set name like the upcoming Sword & Shield – Lost Origin do not get any promos in that product.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool. Also, stay tuned for details on the current TCG Crossover Event happening during June 2022 in Pokémon GO which features the release of Wimpod and TCG Hat Pikachu.