Can Chansey Raids Be Soloed In Tier Three In Pokémon GO?

The Ultra Unlock: Hisui Discoveries event is live in Pokémon GO. In addition to bringing new Hisuian species and their evolutions into the game, this Pokémon Legends: Arceus-based event also introduces a new rotation of Tier Three raids into the game. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Chansey in Tier Three raids as a solo player.

Top Chansey Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Chansey counters as such:

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Shadow Alakazam (Counter, Focus Blast)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Pheromosa (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Focus Blast)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Mega Lopunny (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Chansey with efficiency.

Galarian Zapdos (Counter, Close Combat)

Blaziken (Counter, Focus Blast)

Buzzwole (Counter, Superpoer)

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Sirfetch'd (Counter, Close Combat)

Terrakion (Zen Headbutt, Sacred Sword)

Heracross (Counter, Close Combat)

Alakazam (Counter, Focus Blast)

Toxicroak (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Regigigas (Fighting-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Chansey can be defeated by solo players. Note that this Pokémon has higher HP than most species in the game. if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to go in with two trainers.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Chansey can be encountered in its Shiny form. Chansey's Shiny rate is set to the "rare spawn" rate of one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!