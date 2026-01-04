Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: AAA Game Studios, Golf 5 Max

Golf 5 Max Has Been Announced For Q2 2026 Launch

Golf 5 Max has been announced for PC via Steam, as the new retro-inspired golf title will be coming out sometime this Spring

Article Summary Golf 5 Max launches Spring 2026 on PC, mixing arcade flair with modern competitive golf mechanics

Choose from six unique golfers, customize skills, and take on rivals in various lush environments

Three game modes: Arcade, Versus, and Challenge, offer solo and local multiplayer golf action

Retro-inspired presentation meets RPG-style progression and real Callaway club upgrades

Indie game developer and publisher AAA Game Studios announced their latest game, Golf 5 Max, is in the works for a Spring 2026 launch. A spinoff of the Golf5 VR simulator series, this is a retro-inspired golf title where they mix a little bit of everything you loved about golf titles, both realistic and animated, into a game that feels like it came out of the early '00s. But it comes with modern mechanics and a sense of competitive behaviour, as you'll take on all comers, both solo and against other players. We have more details below and a teaser trailer here as we now wait for more info on a solid date.

Golf 5 Max

Ready to claim a spot on golf's Mount Rushmore? Drive, chip, and putt a path to glory while the world watches every shot…no pressure! Make the crowd roar on live TV with an '80s retro sports broadcast backdrop. Aim for the flag with precision thanks to the realism of Golf5's physics engine, complemented by gameplay that takes inspiration from classic arcade golf games of yesteryear. Experience the high-octane thrills of Arcade Mode's "Birdie or bust" course rules, where only the greatest golfers can persevere to the 18th hole. Birdies keep hope alive by boosting the point total, while points get deducted with each punishing par — bogeys or worse might end the round on the spot, returning players to the first tee to try once more.

Golf purists can establish a handicap in Classic Mode for traditional 18-hole golf gameplay. Select from eight rivals with different attributes, improve after every round with RPG-style career progression, and apply skill points across multiple skillsets to craft the perfect golfer. Boost Power for legendary long-drive distance, Technique mastery for sharper fades and draws, Consistency to slow down the shot meter, Focus for additional attempts at pre-shot controls, and Putting to improve green-reading abilities. Grip it and rip it with official Callaway golf clubs like the Mavrik set, and unlock the Epic set by lowering your handicap.

The swing system is easy to learn but challenging to master: just two or three clicks determine power, accuracy, and spin. The game comes with three game modes:

Arcade – face increasingly difficult courses with time bonuses

– face increasingly difficult courses with time bonuses Versus – compete in local multiplayer

– compete in local multiplayer Challenge – complete unique objectives in themed courses

Choose from six charismatic golfers, customize and upgrade them as you progress, and aim to become the world champion across dunes, forests, and tropical beaches.

