Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Hisuian Voltorb

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will likely feature Full Arts, Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more in the set. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are surely going to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at the set's cards featuring a pair of new species introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Here we have the only two Hisuian Pokémon released thus far in Pokémon GO: Hisuian Voltorb and Hisuian Electrode. We see these regional variants of the original Poké Ball-inspired species become Grass-types in this region, which certainly is an interesting spin. These continue the focus on Pokémon Legends: Arceus that Time Gazer and Space Juggler has going, which you can see on the set's mascots of Orgin Forme Palkia and Dialga. It's fun to see what is essentially a mini generation reveal happening here, offering a sizable batch of species that will get their very first TCG appearances in these sets. It is likely that we'll continue to see a Hisui focus through the end of the Sword & Shield era, as we do know that 2023 will switch focus to the as-of-yet unrevealed Generation Nine coming with Scarlet & Violet.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.