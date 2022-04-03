Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Kleavor V

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue to VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and is likely to feature Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are likely to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at another V from the set.

Kleavor V and VSTAR will both feature in Space Juggler. We actually ended up seeing the Kleavor VSTAR in English first when the upcoming Kleavor VSTAR Premium Collection was revealed. This collection also featured a Full Art Kleavor V as a Black Star Promo in English which will likely be a Secret Rare in Space Juggler. You can see that box here.

The newly revealed card here is the Kleavor V. I hate to say it, because I think Kleavor is a great Pokémon and makes for an interesting addition to the Scyther line, but the artwork here is shockingly bad. It looks like a bad screenshot of a cutscene from a Dreamcast game. I really can't imagine what happened here and how this got approved but with a terrific VSTAR in the same set and a Kleavor Character Rare in Battle Region, at least this new species gets its chance to shine elsewhere.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.