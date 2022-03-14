Pokémon TCG Reveals Kleavor VSTAR Premium Collection For May 2022

The Pokémon TCG has revealed a new product for May 2022 and man — this one is a stunner. Normally, we tend to see the Japanese versions of cards first, as English-language sets adapt their releases from Japans. In the case of this new product, the Kleavor VSTAR Premium Collection, it contains not one but two cards that we have never seen before. Kleavor is a new variant evolution of Scyther introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The game travels to the Hisui region, which is the ancient version of Sinnoh, where Pokémon used to evolve differently. Hence, Kleavor. Let's take a look at what will come in this new box.

Here are the full details of the Pokémon TCG: Kleavor VSTAR Premium Collection:

Release date: May 27th

May 27th Price: $39.99

$39.99 Includes: Two Black Star promos, both of which are textured cards: 1 etched foil promo card featuring Kleavor V Full Art 1 etched foil promo card featuring Kleavor VSTAR 1 oversize foil card featuring Kleavor VSTAR 6 Pokémon TCG booster packs: Looking at the box, we can see packs of the new set Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance set to come out on the same day as this collection. We shouldn't take that as 100% confirmation that it'll include the new set as it's just a promotional image, but I certainly take it as a hopefully hit that we will. 1 collector's pin featuring Kleavor 1 metallic coin featuring Kleavor 1 acrylic VSTAR marker A code card for Pokémon TCG Live



Here is a breakdown of the rest of the currently known Pokémon TCG release coming out in the next few months.

March 25th: Pokémon TCG Collector's Bundle: Features Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott which will likely be SWSH Black Star Promos.

Pokémon TCG Collector's Bundle: Features Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott which will likely be SWSH Black Star Promos. April 8th: Lucario VSTAR Premium Collection: Features Lucario VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo, Lucario V Full Art SWSH Black Star Promo, six booster packs. Morpeko VUNION Special Collection: Features Morpeko VUNION SWSH Black Star Promos (four pieces total making up a single image). V Heroes Tins: The three tins each feature either Espeon V, Sylveon V, or Umbreon V. Previously thought to be the same cards as featured in Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, it has since been revealed that these will be SWSH Black Star Promos. Sinnoh Stars Mini Tins featuring two booster packs

April 22nd: Arceus V Figure Collection: Features Arceus V SWSH Black Star Promo, an Arceus figure, and four booster packs.

Arceus V Figure Collection: Features Arceus V SWSH Black Star Promo, an Arceus figure, and four booster packs. May 20th: Professor Juniper Premium Tournament Collection: Features a Professor Juniper Full Art, three foil Professor's Research reprints, 65 Professor Juniper card sleeves, a Professor Juniper deck box, a coin, and more.