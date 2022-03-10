Pokémon TCG Time Gazer/Space Juggler Preview: Origin Forme VSTARs

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will likely feature Full Arts, Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more in the set. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are surely going to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at the set's Palkia and Dialga VSTARs.

With Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance officially announced this week, these card reveals from Time Gazer and Space Juggler will sure be VSTARs included in the set. They are on the art for the booster packs along with Hisuian Typhlosion, Hisuian Decidueye, and Hisuian Samurott which were VSTARs in Battle Region and will certainly appear in the English-language set as well. While I thought the opposite of the Hisuian Starters, I actually like these VSTARs better than the standard Vs. That's likely because we get a bit less… weird horse vibes from these two, you know?

Now, here's a theory I have for Time Gazer and Space Juggler. So far, we've seen one Gold VSTAR per set. Star Birth had Charizard, Battle Region had Samurott, so it feels like a trend. However, being that these are two sets (two sister sets, but two distinct sets nonetheless), I think it's safe to assume that we will get Gold Secret Rare VSTARs for both Palkia and Dialga. We're a ways off from Secret Rare reveals of course, but that's my current theory!

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.