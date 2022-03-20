Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Wyrdeer V

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will likely feature Full Arts, Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more in the set. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are surely going to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at a Hisuian species getting its first V in the Pokémon TCG: Wyrdeer.

Wydyr is a new evolution of Stantler that was introduced into the franchise with Pokémon Legends: Arceus. When in the ancient region of Hisui, back before it became Sinnoh, Stantler would evolve into this epic form. Now, when this card first came out, much of the reaction was not focused on the V itself but rather a quirk of the naming system the Pokémon TCG uses. Why is Wyrdeer not written as "Hisuian Wyrdeer"? Let's explain.

Many assume that all regional variants get the region's name on their card. This is because, in the past, we saw evolutions like "Galarian Perrserker" get the "Galarian" distinction on its card even though there is no Kantonian Perrserker. So why would Wyrdeer, as an evolution seemingly exclusive to Hisui with no other region showing it, not be "Hisuian Wyrdeer"? This was seen as an oversight by some but, in fact, there is a system. The system goes:

A Pokémon card gets the region in its name if it is a regional form of a species that already exists. For example, Alolan Marowak, Alolan Geodude, Galarian Meowth, Hisuian Basculin.

A Pokémon card gets the region in its name if it is the evolution of another regional form. For example, Perrserker is written as "Galarian Perrserker" because it evolves from Galarian Meowth. Basculegion is written as "Hisuian Basculegion" because it evolves from Hisuian Basculin. A Pokémon like Wydeer which simply evolves from the standard Stantler does not get the region in its name, the same way that Rhyperior which was introduced in Sinnoh is never "Sinnohian Rhyperior."

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.