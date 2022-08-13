Pokémon TCG To Release Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Premium Collection

Earlier this week, a Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Premium Collection was announced by the Pokémon TCG. VSTAR Premium Collections have thus far included a VSTAR and a Full Art V. The news of this specific Premium Collection is interesting, as we already have the Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR coming in Sword & Shield – Lost Origin in September, which means that the SWSH Black Star Promo in this box contains different artwork. This initially left collectors wondering what the card would look like.

Today, the reveal of the product image revealed the new art for the promo version of the Hiusian Zoroark VSTAR.

The Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Premium Collection includes a Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR and Hisuian Zoroark V as SWSH Black Star Promos, an oversized version of the VSTAR, six Pokémon TCG booster packs, a coin, and a pin. It will retail for $39.99 and will be released on October 28th.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the second half of 2022:

Sword & Shield – Lost Origin pre-release events: Featuring Build & Battle Boxes with four booster packs and four available SWSH Black Star Promos, one random selection in each box. Begins on August 27th.

Featuring Build & Battle Boxes with four booster packs and four available SWSH Black Star Promos, one random selection in each box. Begins on October 29th. Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest Set Drop: Featuring booster packs, booster boxes, booster bundles, Elite Trainer Boxes, three-pack blisters, and single-pack blisters. Releasing November 11th.