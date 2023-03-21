Pokémon TCG: Trading Card Game Classic Preview: Suicune Ex Pokémon TCG Classic will include not only Base Set reprints but also new ex cards featuring Johto legendaries like Suicune and more.

Pokémon TCG will reprint cards from Base Set once again later this year with a new product called Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic. This is not a main series expansion or a special set but rather a two-player game board that includes card placement zones for gameplay as well as three decks. These decks will be themed around Base Set Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. These cards aren't tournament-legal and are made for gameplay within this product. Pokémon TCG Classic will release in October 2023 in Japan and in late 2023 in the United Stares. The cards feature numbering exclusive to this product as well as a unique holofoil pattern that appears to feature silvery and gold borders. In addition to the reprints, we also get new Pokémon ex, including three Johto Legendary Pokémon: Ho-Oh, Lugia, and Suicine. The Japanese promotion of this product is showing us more cards and more details on the foiling, so we will use these images for our previews of this upcoming product. Today, we take a look at the Suicune ex from Pokémon TCG Classic.

Whoa! I never would've guessed that we would see such terrific Pokémon ex show up in a product with the cards featured as guaranteed pulls. Suicune ex, Ho-oh ex, and Lugia ex could've easily been set mascots with their Special Illustration Rares or Gold Secret Rare exs becoming chase cards, but instead they're here for us to just buy. I love it. Suicune ex is illustrated by PLANETA Hiragi who draws tendrils of water bursting around the card, matching Suicune's beautiful silvery ribbons.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.