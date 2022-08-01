Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In August 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in August 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $117.48 Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $52.19 Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $51.77 Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $42.01 Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $34.94 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 208/189: $33.22 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 192/189: $29.51 Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $28.99 Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare 213/189: $25.69 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR 040/189: $21.32 Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $20.84 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 210/189: $20.61 Trekking Shoes Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $19.85 Hisuian Lilligant V Alternate Art 163/189: $19.38 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Rainbow Rare 198/189: $18.90

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $35.27 Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $31.08 Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $12.12 Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $10.53 Melony Full Art Trainer Supporter TG26/TG30: $10.28

This set has largely remained steady, showing that it has not yet been opened enough to even out on the market. As far as changes, the Alternate Art Machamp is up $2, but I don't see this as a card that will stay over $100 in the long term. Dialga Alt Art is down $8, Hisuian Sneasler Alt Art is down $10, and Irida Full Art is up $2. All the more evidence that this set is still not settled as far as its market value. All Origin Forme Palkia VSTARs, which have a regular and Gold and Rainbow version, are all close to the same value, as this card is highly playable.