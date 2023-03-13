Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In March 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles in March 2023 sees the Tyranitar V Alternate Art chase card retain value after a previous spike.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021, are doing now in March 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $102.27 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $70.90 Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $38.47 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $36.45 Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $17.13 Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $16.89 Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $13.91 Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $13.79 Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $12.18 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $12.12 Single Strike Energy Gold Secret Rare 183/163: $11.67 Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter 159/163: $11.48 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $10.96 Corviknight VMAX Rainbow Rare 171/163: $9.91 Tyranitar V Full Art 154/163: $8.97

While Sword & Shield – Battle Styles remains dramatically underrated by Pokémon TCG fans in the community, this is no slouch of a set. Many cards are holding decent value, with the Tyranitar V Alt Art now holding strong after a surge that put it over $100 a while back. While packs remain readily available, this is certainly a set to watch.