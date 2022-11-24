Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In November 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021, are doing now in November 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $96.54 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $62.53 Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $40.51 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $31.13 Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $14.81 Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $14.81 Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $14.70 Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $14.36 Empoleon V Full Art 145/163: $13.06 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $11.99 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $11.20 Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter 159/163: $10.29 Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $10.16 Corviknight VMAX Rainbow Rare 171/163: $10.10 Cheryl Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 173/163: $9.23

It's official. Cards are on the rise again.

We saw the price of single cards dramatically fall last year due to wide availability that came after the surge of immense interest in the Pokémon TCG. Now, things are clearly evening out once again and perhaps even overcorrecting by going too high.

Tyranitar V Alternate Art is the major one to watch here. This card was once well over $100 as the chase card of the set and is now on its way to going over $100 once again. Last month, it was at a value of $77.38 and has now risen almost $20 again.