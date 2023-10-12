Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: battle styles, pokemon, pokemon cards, tyranitar

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In October 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Urshifu-themed Sword & Shield - Battle Styles expansion in October 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021, are doing now in October 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $104.69 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $55.60 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $35.88 Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $27.04 Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $18.29 Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $15.78 Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $14.23 Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $12.72 Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter 159/163: $12.50 Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $11.75 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $11.24 Tyranitar V Full Art 154/163: $9.70 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $9.49 Corviknight VMAX Rainbow Rare 171/163: $8.73 Victini VMAX Rainbow Rare 165/163: $8.08

Tyranitar V Alternate Art is up $8 this month, unexpectedly crossing the $100 threshold once again. The second biggest card in the set, Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art, is down $6 on the other hand. Most of the other cards in the set slightly fell in value or stayed the same.

