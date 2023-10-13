Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Celebrations, P25, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In October 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series checks in on the special 25th anniversary expansion Celebrations in October 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of the landmark 25th Anniversary special expansion Celebrations, which came out in October 2021, are doing now in October 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Classic Collection.

Charizard Base Set Reprint 4/102: $75.87 Umbreon Star POP Series Reprint 17/17: $15.82 Shining Magikarp Neo Revelation Reprint 66/64: $10.04 M Rayquaza EX XY: Roaring Skies Reprint 76/108: $7.79 Blastoise Base Set Reprint 2/102: $6.33 ______'s Pikachu WOTC Black Star Promos Reprint 24/53: $5.57 Mewtwo EX Black & White Next Destinies Reprint: $4.46 Mew ex EX Legend Maker Reprint 88/145: $4.20 Venusaur Base Set Reprint 15/102: $3.77 Xerneas EX XY Base 97/146: $3.01

The only card in the main numbered section of the set that holds any value is the Shiny Mew Gold card, which currently goes for $25.00. This is a $2 drop from last month. Across the board, we have seen minor shifts this month, with the cards only going up or down by $1-2 USD. Nothing notable… yet.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!