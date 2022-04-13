Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In April 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020 are doing now in April 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $249.18 Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $162.64 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $10.20 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $8.06 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $4.85 Gardevoir VMAX 17/73: $3.80 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $3.77 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $3.67 Duraludon V 47/73: $3.14 Drednaw VMAX 15/73: $2.94

Last time, I noted that Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare is the card to watch, and that has proven to be the case once again this month. This card has risen almost $25 just in the past month, which puts it on the steady incline. It is currently only under the Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art from Evolving Skies when it comes to the biggest hits of the Sword & Shield era. This card could either continue to rise or even out, so if you have yet to buy it, you'll have to ask yourself if this current price is too much and you'd rather observe, or if you'd rather act now to get the card before it gets too pricey.