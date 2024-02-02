Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Champion's Path, Charizard, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In January 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the cards of Champion’s Path, the first special set of the Galar era, in January 2024.

Article Summary Champion's Path, a special Pokémon TCG set from 2020, gets a value check-in for January 2024.

Charizard VMAX Rainbow and Shiny Charizard V see a notable decrease in their market value.

Card values fluctuate, with most Champion’s Path cards considered bulk value.

Follow monthly updates on Champion’s Path and Pokémon TCG trends and pricing.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020, are doing now in January 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $174.41 Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $168.74 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $7.32 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $6.19 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $3.36 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $2.99 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $2.41 Suspicious Food Tin Gold Secret Rare 80/73: $1.94 Venusaur V 01/73: $1.66 Gardevoir V Full Art 70/73: $1.60

We have a notable drop! Two, in fact. This month, both Charizard chase cards have fallen in the market. Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare fell by a whopping $19, which is quite unusual considering this set is over three years old. We see a similar drop in the second-most valuable card, as Shiny Charizard V falls by $13. The rest of the cards in this set are mostly bulk value and see monthly market oscillations of a few dollars or cents.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!