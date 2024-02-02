Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Champion's Path, Charizard, pokemon, pokemon cards
Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In January 2024
Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the cards of Champion’s Path, the first special set of the Galar era, in January 2024.
Article Summary
- Champion's Path, a special Pokémon TCG set from 2020, gets a value check-in for January 2024.
- Charizard VMAX Rainbow and Shiny Charizard V see a notable decrease in their market value.
- Card values fluctuate, with most Champion’s Path cards considered bulk value.
- Follow monthly updates on Champion’s Path and Pokémon TCG trends and pricing.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020, are doing now in January 2024.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $174.41
- Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $168.74
- Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $7.32
- Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $6.19
- Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $3.36
- Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $2.99
- Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $2.41
- Suspicious Food Tin Gold Secret Rare 80/73: $1.94
- Venusaur V 01/73: $1.66
- Gardevoir V Full Art 70/73: $1.60
We have a notable drop! Two, in fact. This month, both Charizard chase cards have fallen in the market. Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare fell by a whopping $19, which is quite unusual considering this set is over three years old. We see a similar drop in the second-most valuable card, as Shiny Charizard V falls by $13. The rest of the cards in this set are mostly bulk value and see monthly market oscillations of a few dollars or cents.
Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.