Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In July 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020 are doing now in July 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $184.13 Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $163.97 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $10.07 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $5.04 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $4.83 Gardevoir VMAX 17/73: $4.18 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $2.69 Drednaw VMAX 15/73: $2.57 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $2.53 Venusaur V 01/73: $2.44

Whoa now! That is a huge drop. Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare was on the rise fairly recently with last month's value at $213.33. This month alone has seen a $30 drop on this card. This is the only major movement for Champion's Path, but I do see this as a bit of course correction. The value of this card ballooned way above that of the Shiny Charizard V, which was slightly unusual due to the falling interest in Rainbow Rares, but it still remains high for a modern, post-scalping chase card. I can see this eventually hitting $150, but I'd be surprised if we see it dip as low as the Shiny Charizard VMAX from the far more available Shining Fates set.