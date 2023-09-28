Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Champion's Path, Charizard, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In September 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series evaluates the cards from the 2020 special expansion Champion's Path in September 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of the special expansion Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020, are doing now in September 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $171.52 Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $163.43 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $7.79 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $5.86 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $4.78 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $3.64 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $2.51 Gardevoir VMAX 17/73: $2.18 Drednaw VMAX 15/73: $1.89 Venusaur V 01/73: $1.64

The biggest change this month is the Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare. This summer, we saw this card, which was once the top card of the set, fall to the Shiny Charizard V… but how long is this expected to last? Well, its fall this month was by $10 when last month we saw it within cents of the Shiny Charizard V. Let's check back next month to see if the gap continues to grow between these two cards, which are, let's be real, the only reason people ever opened products from this set.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!