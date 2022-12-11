Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In December 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing now in December 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $161.72 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $131.69 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $78.77 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $65.95 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $59.11 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $57.15 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $47.92 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $46.74 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $44.26 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $41.64 Blissey V Alternate Art 183/198: $34.75 Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $32.87 Tornadus V Alternate Art 185/198: $31.38 Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $27.42 Water Energy Gold Secret Rare 231/198: $23.80

The Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare is creeping up in value, but not to the extent of the Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. This doesn't seem to be a card that is going to take off and go into the $300 or $400 range the way that the Eeveelution Alt Arts have the potential to hit, but it is certainly a card to watch so collectors don't miss their chance to get it.