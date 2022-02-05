Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In February 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021 are doing now in February 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $101.19 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $84.98 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $81.86 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $61.07 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $50.12 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $45.09 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $44.87 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $36.42 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $28.14 Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $24.38 Ice Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 164/198: $24.36 Blissey V Alternate Art 183/198: $21.58 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $21.48 Psychic Energy Gold Secret Rare 232/198: $19.49 Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $19.25

Weird month for Chilling Reign, which has been one of the Pokémon TCG sets that have evened out in the past few months. Most of the cards have stayed in the same range this month with few exceptions, but those are notable. We always want to watch out for what could be a dynamic card. Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art, the biggest card in the set, increased by a few dollars, once again surpassing $100. Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art dropped $5 while Zeraora Alternate Art rose $5 to hit by far its highest value since release month. It is now just $7 away from reaching that height again, which is odd, suggesting that this is a card to watch.