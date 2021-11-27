Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In November 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reigh with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $107.60 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $90.98 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 244/198: $90.81 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $70.04 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $48.48 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $44.26 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $44.21 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $37.28 Ice Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 164/198: $27.44 Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $36.98 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $24.33 Caitlin Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/198: $22.12 Psychic Energy Gold Secret Rare 232/198: $21.60 Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $21.52 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $20.53

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign has seen the downward trend of its single cards for some time, so it wasn't hit quite as hard this month as Evolving Skies, which has seen its hit lose a huge percentage of their market value. Still, we are seeing the chase cards become more affordable, with the Blaziken VMAX Alternate Ar drop by $17 and both the Shiny Snorlax Gold and Galarian Moltres V by $12. Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art also takes a big hit. Due to that Pokémon's lack of popularity compared to the other chase cards in the set, I can see it dropping to closer to Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art's current value in time. That specific Ice Rider Calyrex card actually went against the trend and rose $3 this month, bringing it up to almost $50 which makes sense for an Alternate Art Secret Rare. The secondary hits in the set like the Galarian Articuno and Zapdos V Alternate Arts dropped quite a bit as well, and seem to continue to trend down toward $30.