Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Darkness Ablaze, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Darkness Ablaze In August 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch observes Sword & Shield - Darkness Ablaze three years after its August 2020 release as card values plummet.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, which came out in August 2020, are doing now in August 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX 020/189: $24.63 Eternatus VMAX Rainbow Rare 192/189: $9.34 Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/189: $9.01 Butterfree VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/189: $7.40 Centiskorch VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/189: $6.52 Scizor VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/189: $6.11 Shiny Coalossal Gold Secret Rare 198/189: $5.36 Shiny Rillaboom Gold Secret Rare 197/189: $5.21 Charizard V 019/189: $3.47 Rose Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 196/189: $3.47

Notably, we are now officially three years out from the release of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze. The Sword & Shield era ended up ramping up into hyper-drive in 2021 when Alternate Arts were added, but comparing this era-launch year to 2023's Scarlet & Violet? Hype is down for cards across the board, but it has to be said how much stronger Scarlet & Violet sets are when it comes to variety. This lack of variety is partly why sets from the first year of the Galar era haven't aged well in the secondary market. This month, the chase card of Charizard VMAX is lower in value than ever at $24.63, a $7 drop from July.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!