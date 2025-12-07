Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies in December 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in December 2025.

Article Summary Track current Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies values as of December 2025 using TCGPlayer market data

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art nears sub-$2,000 for the first time after recent $155 price drop

Evolving Skies remains the top modern set for collectors, leading with multiple high-value cards

Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art is surging in value and could soon rival Umbreon’s market dominance

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in December 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $2,063.30 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $701.05 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $429.10 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $405.62 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $398.9 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $364.96 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $315.96 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $300.87 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $169.15 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $154.69 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $118.49 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $98.77 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $72.26 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $63.17 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $53.19

A drop of over $155 sees Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art, the ultimate modern chase card, nearing a sub-$2K value for the first time in a long time. Umbreon V Alternate Art also lost approximately $140 in value in the last month… but don't think that means this set is down. It remains the definitive modern set for collectors with more high-valued cards than virtually any other expansion, multiple times over. One bit of advice… watch out for Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art. It's been making gains for a while now, and we already saw how this trajectory went for Umbreon.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

