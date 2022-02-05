Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In February 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021 are doing now in February 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $202.22 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $181.42 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $93.77 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $85.36 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $82.36 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $81.55 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $77.50 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $69.46 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $58.61 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $57.22 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $55.16 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $52.57 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $41.47 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $33.32 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $29.66 Sylveon VMAX Rainbow Rare 211/203: $28.01 Duraludon VMAX Alternate Art 220/203: $25.97 Umbreon V Full Art 188/203: $25.26 Leafeon VMAX Rainbow Rare 204/203: $21.16 Shiny Inteleon Gold Secret Rare 227/203: $21.06

Wow. This has been a major month for Evolving Skies. This set is going against the overall trend in the Pokémon TCG as most cards have risen this month. The current biggest card of the set, the Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art, is up $9, crossing $200 once again. This next bit is huge. The second biggest card, formerly the biggest, the Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art, is up a stunning $20 since January. That shows that this card could dethrone Umbreon soon. All of the Eeveelution VMAX Alternate Arts are up and even the Eeveelution V Alternate Arts are up, with Sylveon V Alt Art being the biggest raise of those cards with a $10 increase. This is not a set that I believe should be bought as singles yet. A reprint would help drop these single prices down and with previous sets hit and tanking, there is hope yet for Evolving Skies… but no guarantee.