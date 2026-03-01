Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies in February 2026

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in February 2026.

Article Summary Track the top Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies card values as of February 2026 for smart collecting moves

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art remains the set's leader at over $1,700, followed by Rayquaza and Dragonite

Market shows rare price shifts this month, with Umbreon V Alt Art plunging over $115 in value

Analysis covers whether to buy singles or packs and offers monthly insight for TCG completionists

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become harder to get, it seems the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in February 2026.

Here are the top-valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $1,738.17 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $657.06 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $376.75 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $334.07 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $325.54 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $299.05 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $282.86 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $256.30 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $189.37 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $137.40 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $108.76 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $103.70 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $67.78 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $57.72 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $53.49

This has been a remarkably steady month for the two biggest chase cards. Generally, we will see these cards, especially the monster Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art, see bigger drops or surges of growth in any given month, but January into February has been a steady time. The biggest change of the month comes with Umbreon V Alternate Art, which dropped by over $115.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!