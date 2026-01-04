Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies in January 2026

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in January 2026.

Article Summary Track the hottest Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies cards and their values for January 2026

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art remains the top chase card, dipping below $2,000 for the first time in years

Rayquaza, Sylveon, and Leafeon Alternate Arts among the set’s most valuable and sought-after singles

Despite some price drops, Evolving Skies singles hold strong as collector favorites in the Pokémon TCG market

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in January 2026.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $1,775.17 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $670.29 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $416.50 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $399.79 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $356.18 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $351.18 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $309.57 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $298.69 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $174.67 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $151.54 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $113.33 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $101.23 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $72.33 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $61.94 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $53.12

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art has dipped under $2,000 for the first time in a long time, following a $300 drop this month. The second most valuable card of the set, Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art, also fell but not quite as steeply, undergoing a $30 loss. Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art also saw a $40 drop. Outside of these relatively small hits to these valuable chase cards, value of singles in Evolving Skies remained steady this month.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

