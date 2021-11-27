Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In November 2021
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $173.10
- Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $169.53
- Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $102.26
- Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $91.07
- Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $83.61
- Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $83.12
- Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $81.16
- Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $78.92
- Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $63.74
- Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $60.63
- Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $54.97
- Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $54.46
- Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $40.61
- Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $33.34
- Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $31.30
- Shiny Inteleon Gold Secret Rare 227/203: $31.24
- Umbreon V Full Art 188/203: $26.67
- Duraludon VMAX Alternate Art 220/203: $25.24
- Umbreon VMAX 095/203: $24.45
- Darkness Energy Gold Secret Rare 236/203: $23.51
This was an impactful month for many Pokémon TCG sets and that indeed includes Evolving Skies. Notably, the Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art fell over $60 in market value since October 2021. It ended up falling to second place behind Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art, which ended up losing over $30 in value itself. The third biggest hit in the set, Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art, just lost a few dollars, suggesting that the major hits may be stabilizing around the $100 area for now. This is all due to the Pokémon TCG reprinting sets and, very honestly, conquering scalpers by making product available to those who want it. I believe that Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies is a set that will age well for those who wait but, for now, it looks like the single card prices are on a downward trend. I would wait until the holidays at this point, though, to see if the bigger hits can drop even lower.