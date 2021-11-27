Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In November 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $173.10 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $169.53 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $102.26 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $91.07 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $83.61 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $83.12 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $81.16 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $78.92 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $63.74 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $60.63 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $54.97 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $54.46 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $40.61 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $33.34 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $31.30 Shiny Inteleon Gold Secret Rare 227/203: $31.24 Umbreon V Full Art 188/203: $26.67 Duraludon VMAX Alternate Art 220/203: $25.24 Umbreon VMAX 095/203: $24.45 Darkness Energy Gold Secret Rare 236/203: $23.51

This was an impactful month for many Pokémon TCG sets and that indeed includes Evolving Skies. Notably, the Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art fell over $60 in market value since October 2021. It ended up falling to second place behind Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art, which ended up losing over $30 in value itself. The third biggest hit in the set, Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art, just lost a few dollars, suggesting that the major hits may be stabilizing around the $100 area for now. This is all due to the Pokémon TCG reprinting sets and, very honestly, conquering scalpers by making product available to those who want it. I believe that Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies is a set that will age well for those who wait but, for now, it looks like the single card prices are on a downward trend. I would wait until the holidays at this point, though, to see if the bigger hits can drop even lower.