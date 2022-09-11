Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In September 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in August 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $428.78 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $225.59 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $133.42 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $132.77 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $121.32 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $81.43 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $80.78 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $77.64 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $62.18 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $60.91 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $54.42 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $54.42 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $36.38 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $35.30 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $29.74 Duraludon VMAX Alternate Art 220/203: $25.48 Sylveon VMAX Rainbow Rare 211/203: $23.56 Leafeon VMAX Rainbow Rare 204/203: $20.62 Umbreon V Full Art 188/203: $20.50 Glaceon VMAX Rainbow Rare 207/203: $18.58

Unreal. In the last month, the Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art has soared in value, going up by $100 since the last writing. Keep in mind that we had a reprint of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies this summer. Reprints have absolutely tanked other sets. Sets that have never seen market value bounce back. It is not just unusual; it is unheard of for a card to increase dramatically in value after a reprint. $428 in value for this card is out of this world. To say that it is the most valuable card of the Sword & Shield era is an understatement.

The Eeveelution VMAX Alternate Arts are also up quite a bit, with the Eeveelution V Alternate Arts also on the rise. What could be happening with this set!?