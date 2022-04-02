Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In April 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021 are doing now in April 2022.

Fusion Strike Espeon VMAX Alt Art. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $109.75
  2. Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $109.16
  3. Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $76.48
  4. Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $50.08
  5. Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: 44.04
  6. Mew VMAX 114/264: $31.26
  7. Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $30.28
  8. Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $27.19
  9. Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $24.56
  10. Gengar VMAX 157/264: $22.18
  11. Mew V Full Art 250/264: $21.51
  12. Fire Energy Gold Secret Rare 284/264: $13.52
  13. Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $12.87
  14. Shiny Flaaffy Gold Secret Rare 280/264: $12.59
  15. Boltund VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 267/264: $10.53
  16. Elesa's Sparkle Full Art Trainer Supporter 260/264: $10.46
  17. Training Court Gold Secret Rare 282/264: $10.37
  18. Genesect V Full Art 254/264: $9.94
  19. Grass Energy Gold Secret Rare 283/264: $9.92
  20. Elesa's Sparkle Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 275/264: $9.13

Interesting! Fusion Strike had dropped quite a bit but now we see the two biggest hits in the set creeping back up. Espeon VMAX Alt Art and Gengar VMAX Alt Art are up almost $14, pushing back over $100 once again. Mew VMAX Alt Art is up $4 and the Rainbow Rare Mew VMAX is up $5. The regular Mew VMAX is up a few dollars as well. All other cards have shifted around a bit, but we certainly aren't seeing a downward trend continue with this late 2021 Pokémon TCG set. Are collectors beginning to realize that they've overlooked a terrific set here?

