Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In April 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021 are doing now in April 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $109.75 Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $109.16 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $76.48 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $50.08 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: 44.04 Mew VMAX 114/264: $31.26 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $30.28 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $27.19 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $24.56 Gengar VMAX 157/264: $22.18 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $21.51 Fire Energy Gold Secret Rare 284/264: $13.52 Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $12.87 Shiny Flaaffy Gold Secret Rare 280/264: $12.59 Boltund VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 267/264: $10.53 Elesa's Sparkle Full Art Trainer Supporter 260/264: $10.46 Training Court Gold Secret Rare 282/264: $10.37 Genesect V Full Art 254/264: $9.94 Grass Energy Gold Secret Rare 283/264: $9.92 Elesa's Sparkle Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 275/264: $9.13

Interesting! Fusion Strike had dropped quite a bit but now we see the two biggest hits in the set creeping back up. Espeon VMAX Alt Art and Gengar VMAX Alt Art are up almost $14, pushing back over $100 once again. Mew VMAX Alt Art is up $4 and the Rainbow Rare Mew VMAX is up $5. The regular Mew VMAX is up a few dollars as well. All other cards have shifted around a bit, but we certainly aren't seeing a downward trend continue with this late 2021 Pokémon TCG set. Are collectors beginning to realize that they've overlooked a terrific set here?