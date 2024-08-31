Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Fusion Strike, gengar, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike in August 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ghost & Psychic-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Fusion Strike in August 2024.

Article Summary Explore the current value of top Pokémon TCG: Fusion Strike cards as of August 2024.

Gengar VMAX and Espeon VMAX see significant drop in market value.

Monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series tracks card trends and availability.

Stay updated on Pokémon TCG market trends with daily coverage on Bleeding Cool.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021, are doing now in August 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $303.51 Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $216.77 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $74.13 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $35.69 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $34.84 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $29.38 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $19.68 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $14.66 Gengar VMAX 157/264: $8.29 Grass Energy Gold Secret Rare 283/264: $7.96

We are seeing the big spike in Sword & Shield-era Alternate Arts die down. Since we last checked in back in June, this set's chase card, Gengar VMAX Alternate Art, has lost almost $100 in value. The second most valuable card of the set, Espeon VMAX Alternate Art, has lost more than that, dropping from over $300 to the low $200s.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

