Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike in August 2024
Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ghost & Psychic-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Fusion Strike in August 2024.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021, are doing now in August 2024.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $303.51
- Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $216.77
- Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $74.13
- Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $35.69
- Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $34.84
- Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $29.38
- Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $19.68
- Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $14.66
- Gengar VMAX 157/264: $8.29
- Grass Energy Gold Secret Rare 283/264: $7.96
We are seeing the big spike in Sword & Shield-era Alternate Arts die down. Since we last checked in back in June, this set's chase card, Gengar VMAX Alternate Art, has lost almost $100 in value. The second most valuable card of the set, Espeon VMAX Alternate Art, has lost more than that, dropping from over $300 to the low $200s.
