Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In January 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021 are doing now in January 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $106.11 Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $94.42 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $87.22 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $56.07 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $49.57 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $38.87 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $35.05 Mew VMAX 114/264: $34.91 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $32.23 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $26.31 Elesa's Sparkle Full Art Trainer Supporter 260/264: $18.71 Fire Energy Gold Secret Rare 284/264: $15.73 Gengar VMAX 157/264: $15.61 Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $15.23 Shiny Flaaffy Gold Secret Rare 280/264: $13.869 Genesect V Full Art 254/264: $13.28 Grass Energy Gold Secret Rare 283/264: $12.15 Boltund VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 267/264: $11.81 Elesa's Sparkle Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 275/264: $11.364 Power Tablet Gold Secret Rare 281/264: $11.21

Fusion Strike has just been out for two months and evidence shows that this widely available Pokémon TCG set has yet to even out. At launch, Mew VMAX Alternate Art was the most valuable card of the set. Then, in late November, Espeon VMAX Alternate Art took over the top slot. Now, from December through the new year, Gengar VMAX Alternate Art has remained steady in the number one slot with little oscillation in market value.

Espeon VMAX Alternate Art has dropped $7 and Mew VMAX Alternate Art has dropped $8, both of which are not considerable drops considering their relatively high market value. What is notable is that all of the other Mew cards have increased in value a bit while value on the other cards and sealed product drop. Mew V Alternate Art, Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare, and Mew V Full Art are all up in the range of $5. Even the standard Mew VMAX remains steady as higher in value than many Secret Rares in the set.