Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike in May 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ghost & Psychic-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Fusion Strike in May 2025.

Article Summary Fusion Strike’s top cards, especially Gengar VMAX and Espeon VMAX, have seen major value increases in May 2025.

The Pokémon TCG singles market is trending upward with renewed collector interest across Sword & Shield sets.

All top ten chase cards in Fusion Strike rose in value, with most seeing $5–$10 gains since late 2024.

Alternate Art VMAX cards remain highly sought after, highlighting ongoing demand in the Pokémon TCG market.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021, are doing now in May 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $572.79 Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $313.92 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $136.35 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $57.72 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $50.08 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $48.71 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $27.00 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $20.69 Gengar VMAX 157/264: $19.42 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $12.35

The three biggest chase cards of the set, all three of which are VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rares, have increased in value since we last checked in on Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike in December 2024. Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare increased by $60, Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare increased by almost $80, and Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare increased by $35. Beyond that, all of the top ten cards increased in value, most between $5 and $10.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

