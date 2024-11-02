Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Fusion Strike, pokemon, pokemon cards, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike in October 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ghost & Psychic-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Fusion Strike in October 2024.

Article Summary Explore how Pokémon TCG: Fusion Strike values evolve in October 2024, focusing on top chase cards.

Gengar VMAX shines in value, seeing an increase of $18 while Espeon VMAX sees a decline.

Mew VMAX and Celebi V maintain steady prices as market interest levels off post-lockdown.

Track Pokémon TCG market shifts with monthly updates, helping collectors find ideal purchase times.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021, are doing now in October 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $321.06 Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $186.26 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $76.22 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $33.60 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $31.55 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $28.09 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $18.98 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $13.46 Gengar VMAX 157/264: $10.52 Chandelure VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 265/264: $6.94

We last checked in with the market value of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike toward the end of the summer. Since then, the set's chase card Gengar VMAX Alternate Art has gone up $18 in value. Espeon VMAX Alternate Art, on the other hand, dropped quite a bit, falling under $200. It was on an upswing, which seems to have ended. The rest of the cards in this set remained relatively steady in the market.

