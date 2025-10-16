Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Journey Together, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Journey Together in October 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Trainer-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Journey Together in October 2025.

Article Summary Track October 2025 market values for top Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together chase cards

Lillie's Clefairy ex Special Illustration Rare surges by nearly $30, leading current collector favorites

Most high-value cards remain stable, with only minor fluctuations of less than $5 seen this month

Find out whether to buy singles or packs and see which Trainer-themed cards are worth chasing now

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together, which came out in March 2025, are doing now in October 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lillie's Clefairy ex Special Illustration Rare 184/159: $171.63 Salamence ex Special Illustration Rare 187/159: $79.46 N's Zoroark ex Special Illustration Rare 185/159: $60.86 Iono's Bellibolt ex Special Illustration Rare 183/159: $53.37 Hop's Zacian ex Special Illustration Rare 186/159: $40.38 Volcanion ex Special Illustration Rare 182/159: $26.17 Articuno Illustration Rare 161/159: $23.35 N's Zoroark ex Gold Hyper Rare 189/159: $17.11 Wailord Illustration Rare 162/159: $16.98 Iono's Bellibol ex Gold Hyper Rare 188/159: $15.40 N's Reshiram Illustration Rare 167/159: $15.24 Lillie's Clefairy ex Full Art 173/159: $7.23 Lillie's Ribombee Illustration Rare 164/159: $6.81 Iono's Kilowattrel Illustration Rare 163/159: $6.24 Furrett Illustration Rare 168/159: $6.03

Lillie's Clefairy ex Special Illustration Rare is up by almost $30 this month, which is a change in this card's recent trajectory. This is the only notable change this month. The rest of the cards stayed mostly the same, increasing or decreasing by less than $5.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

